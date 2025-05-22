Kim Jong Un witnessed a “serious accident” with new North Korea warship

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the incident "was a criminal act.”

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live