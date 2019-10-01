Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping for an expected second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
0:23 | 01/10/19

Transcript for Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit

