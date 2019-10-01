Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit More North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping for an expected second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Kim Jong Un has Xi Jinping's support for 2nd Trump summit

