Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris trial over 2016 jewelry heist

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is expected on Tuesday to take the stand in a Paris courtroom.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live