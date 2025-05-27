King Charles III defends Canada's sovereignty in speech to open parliament

King Charles spoke at Canada's Parliament, saying there is "incredible opportunity" for the country.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live