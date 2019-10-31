Transcript for 1-on-1 with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister

Mr. prime minister delighted to me how you think you know you get very good thank you very much is good to be back here. Well surely this was a great milestone in the fight against terrorism. But they don't thing that this is the end the crisis and Doug Dudley was the target of fold the members of the coalition against vices. I'm glad that eventually. The operation was a successful. Rate and I'm glad that he's out it was almost like a puzzle so every intelligence service. Contribute that somehow to find a piece of the puzzle. Which eventually everything was put together. That let that this final operation. He. Me. Well maybe for some time. It may shake the organization. But we have seen many other leaders suffices and other terrorist organizations that have been taken out and then after a while there reconstituted themselves and the this I believe. May for some time have some effect on the organization. But I don't think that the threat of prices is gone. I quite on the contrary we have seen a almost roughly 300%. Increase in the activities of crisis since last Spain and I believe any vacuum and security. Wouldn't give an opportunity to crisis. To explore it. So I believe that the recent developments in the region. Will probably give more opportunities for prices to take advantage. Devices lapses. Regroup and props. Dennis pretzels. Of course. You know we have don't experience of fighting crisis. Been in the frontlines with the fish barriers since 2014. Where we fought crisis. And has targets have paid a very great prize in liberating many of the areas that work initially controlled biases. They were in fact the very first force on the ground that broke the myth of crisis is among the capable force. And no. There's murders have great done a great job alongside many other members of the coalition. Supported by the American that coalition forces here thankful for all of them that have helped in this fight. No coats and you blind to continue to fences many thousands of enroute announces. On us as well. As we we are concerned very much specially if there are not contain. If the in prisons are not secured. We've seen and to pass that if there are able to run away of course and they pose a grave threat. To the security of not only the region but ninety set of the world. So we told told his prisoners. Now in custody will be secured. Going full what is you'll miss it because they many people feel. Baltic joked. That is Wheaton. I don't thing the jobless finished. Finger. About Dundee was on. Problem disorganization. But by no means this is the end of spices. Crisis leaders in different areas have. Operated almost independently they are inspired by the vision of them either. But that doesn't mean that they cannot continue operating without. That neither. Who would issue. Two meant US the world to stay alert increase cooperation. And it's. Accepted the fact that terrorism is still a and major threat to the security of the world. So the cooperation and has already been in place to continue. If it weren't statement. Well any terrorists. Killed or captured it means less of a threat but that does and mean. That the world is a safer place today because you don't know what might replace who who might replace. Thank it I think.

