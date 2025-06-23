Kuwait closes airspace after Iran fires missiles at US base in Qatar

Iran's attack on a U.S. base in Qatar has ended, there are no reports of casualties. The attacks were retaliation for the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

June 23, 2025

