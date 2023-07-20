Large explosion splits road in Johannesburg

CCTV footage shows the moment a large explosion flipped vehicles and split a roadway in Johannesburg, killing at least one person and injuring dozens.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live