Lawmakers still deadlocked as debt ceiling deadline nears

Plus, a doctor reacts to the surgeon general’s report on teen and children social media use, and ABC News digs into what happens to plastic bags when they are sent to be recycled.

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live