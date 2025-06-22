Lawmakers react to Trump ordering attack on Iran

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., joins ABC News Live to discuss congressional leaders’ reactions to Saturday’s U.S. attacks on Iran.

June 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live