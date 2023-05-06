Leading expert on the history of coronations: ‘I think it was perfect’

Officer of Arms to the King Alastair Bruce shares his thoughts on how the coronation went and how momentous the occasion is.

May 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live