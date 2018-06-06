'We were left with nowhere to live': Siblings lose everything in Guatemala

More
Rudy Azcon and his sister, Norma, are searching for their family following the explosion of Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire.'
0:56 | 06/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'We were left with nowhere to live': Siblings lose everything in Guatemala
And in the value and one. She just once held. Finding your family. Lucy hosts of course there were at. The it's safe. Lest there be somebody's you and your families. Those include them in his sleep. Integrity of the amazing group about the meaning. Plaxo to Arafat's ability of us young less social we quality and. See you can't understand helped win. Plus there. He's going to happen in assisting. And when when you thought them in. Well enough on unity decade.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55697452,"title":"'We were left with nowhere to live': Siblings lose everything in Guatemala","duration":"0:56","description":"Rudy Azcon and his sister, Norma, are searching for their family following the explosion of Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire.'","url":"/International/video/left-live-siblings-lose-guatemala-55697452","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.