Lightning forks across Saskatchewan sky

More
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the area.
0:40 | 08/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning forks across Saskatchewan sky
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the area. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64714956","title":"Lightning forks across Saskatchewan sky","url":"/International/video/lightning-forks-saskatchewan-sky-64714956"}