Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for A lightning storm illuminates clouds and the early evening sky in Mackay, Queensland
A or. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"Authorities issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70244621","title":"A lightning storm illuminates clouds and the early evening sky in Mackay, Queensland","url":"/International/video/lightning-storm-illuminates-clouds-early-evening-sky-mackay-70244621"}