A lightning storm illuminates clouds and the early evening sky in Mackay, Queensland

More
Authorities issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.
0:51 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A lightning storm illuminates clouds and the early evening sky in Mackay, Queensland
A or. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Authorities issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70244621","title":"A lightning storm illuminates clouds and the early evening sky in Mackay, Queensland","url":"/International/video/lightning-storm-illuminates-clouds-early-evening-sky-mackay-70244621"}