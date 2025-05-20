Limited aid to Gaza isn’t enough, doctors say

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in the next 48 hours if supplies don’t reach them in time. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

May 20, 2025

