London wedding breaks COVID-19 rules

More
Police in London break up a wedding reception with 100 guests, which violated COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
0:40 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for London wedding breaks COVID-19 rules

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Police in London break up a wedding reception with 100 guests, which violated COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73659860","title":"London wedding breaks COVID-19 rules","url":"/International/video/london-wedding-breaks-covid-19-rules-73659860"}