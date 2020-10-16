Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for London wedding breaks COVID-19 rules
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:40","description":"Police in London break up a wedding reception with 100 guests, which violated COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73659860","title":"London wedding breaks COVID-19 rules","url":"/International/video/london-wedding-breaks-covid-19-rules-73659860"}