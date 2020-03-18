Long line outside of Paris store over coronavirus concerns

More
Customers waiting on a long line to enter a food store in a Paris suburb after France declared war on the coronavirus.
3:00 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Long line outside of Paris store over coronavirus concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Customers waiting on a long line to enter a food store in a Paris suburb after France declared war on the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69655091","title":"Long line outside of Paris store over coronavirus concerns","url":"/International/video/long-line-paris-store-coronavirus-concerns-69655091"}