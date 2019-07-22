Transcript for Lufthansa, BA suspend flights to Cairo

Touvier was biggest airlines canceled flights to Cairo Egypt over unspecified security concerns. This after the British government warned of a quote heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. On Saturday British Airways canceled flights for seven days. Jerry bass who found that did the same but only for one day but I also rising tensions of Venezuela with the US accusing Venezuela fighter jet of coming dangerously close and American intelligence plane. US officials say the jet aggressively shadowed the military plane in international airspace. For the venezuelans say it happened over their territory. Embattled president Nicholas meant there were remains in power despite calls by the US and other countries for him to step down.

