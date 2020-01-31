Magpies get cool by using sprinkler

More
Magpies got some relief from 95-degree weather using a sprinkler in New South Wales.
0:55 | 01/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Magpies get cool by using sprinkler
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Magpies got some relief from 95-degree weather using a sprinkler in New South Wales.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68669760","title":"Magpies get cool by using sprinkler","url":"/International/video/magpies-cool-sprinkler-68669760"}