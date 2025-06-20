No major breakthroughs in Geneva as Iran FM signals open to discussions

Officials from the United Kingdom, Germany and France said there were no major breakthroughs in the talks with the Iranian foreign minister in Geneva Friday.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live