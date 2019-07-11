Mammoth skeletons found in 15,000-year-old human-made traps

More
Researchers think that prehistoric hunters used torches and branches to herd the mammoths into the pits.
0:49 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mammoth skeletons found in 15,000-year-old human-made traps
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Researchers think that prehistoric hunters used torches and branches to herd the mammoths into the pits.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66829716","title":"Mammoth skeletons found in 15,000-year-old human-made traps","url":"/International/video/mammoth-skeletons-found-15000-year-human-made-traps-66829716"}