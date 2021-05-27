Man charged after Land Cruiser hits, flips police car

More
The Western Australia Police Force released footage of an incident in which a police vehicle was rammed and flipped over by a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser.
0:58 | 05/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man charged after Land Cruiser hits, flips police car
Of late. Are you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The Western Australia Police Force released footage of an incident in which a police vehicle was rammed and flipped over by a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77943907","title":"Man charged after Land Cruiser hits, flips police car","url":"/International/video/man-charged-land-cruiser-hits-flips-police-car-77943907"}