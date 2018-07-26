Man detonates small explosive device near US embassy in Beijing

More
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time in a public space off the southeast corner of the compound, according to a statement from a spokesperson at the U.S. embassy obtained by ABC News.
0:35 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man detonates small explosive device near US embassy in Beijing
We begin with breaking news from Beijing where an explosion has rocked the neighborhood surrounding the US embassy police say a single attacker detonated a small but loud bomb that was heard blocks away. And sent plumes of smoke into the air the early pictures that we're seeing right here they also did say the only person injured was the attacker. And no damage has been reported earlier police arrested a woman near the embassy spraying gasoline on herself possibly planning to set herself on fire. It's unclear right now the two incidents are related but again no other injuries reported and the embassy was not damaged bargaining continued keep an eye on that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56833175,"title":"Man detonates small explosive device near US embassy in Beijing","duration":"0:35","description":"The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time in a public space off the southeast corner of the compound, according to a statement from a spokesperson at the U.S. embassy obtained by ABC News.","url":"/International/video/man-detonates-small-explosive-device-us-embassy-beijing-56833175","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.