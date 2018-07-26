Transcript for Man detonates small explosive device near US embassy in Beijing

We begin with breaking news from Beijing where an explosion has rocked the neighborhood surrounding the US embassy police say a single attacker detonated a small but loud bomb that was heard blocks away. And sent plumes of smoke into the air the early pictures that we're seeing right here they also did say the only person injured was the attacker. And no damage has been reported earlier police arrested a woman near the embassy spraying gasoline on herself possibly planning to set herself on fire. It's unclear right now the two incidents are related but again no other injuries reported and the embassy was not damaged bargaining continued keep an eye on that.

