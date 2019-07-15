Transcript for Man on flying hoverboard steals show at Bastille Day celebration

Well France celebrated the Bastille day national holiday with a military parade over the weekend but this man that's the full list should be flew over. With a parade on a Libor that's up line overboard. That'd be invented himself on it holding a rifle. The former world jet skiing champion a French officials of the flight board is being tested for possible military uses. President pro tweeted a photo with the comments proud of our army modern. And innovative. I would say that is up miles undersea. There we know when it comes the but still bay they roll out the heavy are you know that they do snakes and all backed president drop what inspired writer when he was the guest of honor. Last year and so he. Modeled our salute to America for the 4 July after Bastille day. We have some controversy over the tanks and what you got and then France's like pull my beer. I have to literally what they yeah we're gonna bring up the hover board which means I'll just wait till next year in DC but some on Twitter called its. Francis is it green goblins. I mean. Eddie had a rifle up there and unlike admit that have to be for show there's no way that he could use that with this hopper born. I don't know wild it was quite impressive that French know how to do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.