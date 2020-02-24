Man kayaks through flooded backyard as dogs swim alongside

Parts of Mackay, Queensland, were flooded after about 7 inches of rainfall.
1:11 | 02/24/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man kayaks through flooded backyard as dogs swim alongside
