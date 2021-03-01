Man rescued from submerged vehicle in Peru

More
Rescuers found a man stranded on the roof of his vehicle as flash floods swamped the area.
0:40 | 01/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued from submerged vehicle in Peru

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Rescuers found a man stranded on the roof of his vehicle as flash floods swamped the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75025700","title":"Man rescued from submerged vehicle in Peru ","url":"/International/video/man-rescued-submerged-vehicle-peru-75025700"}