Man who saved 2.4 million babies by donating blood dies at 88

James Harrison’s blood contained a rare antibody, and he donated blood plasma every two weeks – an act which saved an estimated 2.4 million babies.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live