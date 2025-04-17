Maryland Sen. Van Hollen shares photo with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

The Democratic lawmaker met with the Maryland resident, who courts say was erroneously deported in March, on Thursday.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live