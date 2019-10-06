Transcript for Mass protests erupt in Hong Kong

All right guys were moving overseas to some incredible pictures out of Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets protesting a new law that can extradite Hong Kong residents. Back to China for any number of reasons so our next guest was there on the ground Denise ho as an activist and was the first major pop start Hong Kong to come out. As openly gay mean she joins us from Hong Kong Sudanese thanks for being with us. We mention this new law why is it causing so much outrage. I so this law all of the extradition bill the Hong Kong government is trying to push ahead. On the Hong Kong legislation and Hong Kong people is causing. Widespread fear because own this bill facts. Would mean but any people any activists any people who speaking out. Fold the causes that might be violently Ting China moles. Truth be extradited to China and this is something baptists. Is it's an and accumulate his frustration from the people Hong Kong since the umbrella movement in 2014. Which alone. Kate we sultan into the Hong Kong government tightening a greater. All these foreign used with activists being prosecuted and put in jail for eight years old. All seven years or so and then also some. Six long make his who had disqualified from the legislative council and so long. So there were a million people on the streets yesterday and of the fight is not over because our legislative armed. RO chief executive offices are carried land she how us stunned announced that she is not. Of pushing back the stale and it might still pass on Wednesday. He ended niece you were also there for the umbrella movement during that time it was a bunch of student activists. But you're on the ground yesterday as well who was there yesterday I mean what what's your big take away from being there and in person on the ground. Does it work some very emotional day for a Hong Kong people because. It husband for years since we haven't seen any protests and does. They and why oh scale and the million people that were on the streets of composed all. People from all walks of life basically own students. And scholar whose elder Lee young families with toddlers. Any people that you probably can't think count were on the streets. And she's seen these young people who have checked out. With. These phones used. Because all the frustration and the disappointment from the Hong Kong government. And to see then back on the streets. But was something odd that we did not expect it and it is something that is very empowering for the people Hong Kong. And what's your where do you think it goes from here these protests yesterday what do you think will happen next. Well obviously the government is not backing down. And the odds. Still pushing ahead and there were riot police who came to disperse the crowds at the end up the protests yesterday. And C seeing them into the ways they they're using harsh. The harsh way that they are pushing everything ahead. It is making us even more frustrated and there will be the fight is not. Ending that we are still partying that protests under will be a strike. The student and they'll hook since she wide strike. From. Our people and people live going to keep on fighting and that would be protests own. Does streets and also around the legislative council on Wednesday morning when good. Maloney his would be getting into bowl full of this bill. All right Denise ho right there in Hong Kong. I'm thanks for joining us and we'll everyone remains safe during these protests thank you so much.

