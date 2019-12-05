Massive waterspout looms off Singapore coast

More
A massive waterspout was spotted swirling off the southern coast of Singapore, dwarfing nearby high-rise buildings.
1:11 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive waterspout looms off Singapore coast
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"A massive waterspout was spotted swirling off the southern coast of Singapore, dwarfing nearby high-rise buildings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62994092","title":"Massive waterspout looms off Singapore coast","url":"/International/video/massive-waterspout-looms-off-singapore-coast-62994092"}