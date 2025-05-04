Meerkats and monkeys enjoy 'autumn treasure hunt'

Monkeys and meerkats dug through leaves during an “autumn treasure hunt” at Melbourne Zoo, searching for their favorite treats.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live