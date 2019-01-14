Transcript for Meghan and Harry make first royal appearance in 2019

I'm Dave Owen for ABC news live in livable or at least just across the river from it because that is. The main city that well over there in Buchan had a smaller town but it was the place that Megan and Harry decided to kick off. Their fishing gazans full 2019. Hundreds of people came out to catch a glimpse of them and yes that baby bump. And Megan gave a couple of clues. House to this was going on would have pregnancy she spoke to one woman in the crowd Tillis is now six months pregnant. And she said she's expecting how Beatty in April night clues yet as to the sex of baby so sick some suggestion perhaps. They're trying to keep it a secret minute nap that's true. But the interest in this couple is just huge they came up heads it is it. Some Ed a few different charities one. A charity that works with vulnerable women another one. This can be youth sentence these two big themes of what Harry and Megan. All about of course an ace in the week. Megan is going to be taking another opting to one of our charities. That's an animal rescue cents a so we should be seeing pictures of Megan. With puppies so does not get much better than that date is on when ABC news in the book.

