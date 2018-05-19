Meghan Markle en route to St. George's Chapel

More
The first glimpse of the bride-to-be came with her riding in a Rolls Royce with her mother from Cliveden House Hotel to the chapel.
5:03 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle en route to St. George's Chapel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55283635,"title":"Meghan Markle en route to St. George's Chapel","duration":"5:03","description":"The first glimpse of the bride-to-be came with her riding in a Rolls Royce with her mother from Cliveden House Hotel to the chapel.","url":"/International/video/meghan-markle-en-route-st-georges-chapel-55283635","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.