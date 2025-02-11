Mexican National Guard troops step up enforcement along US border

Thousands of Mexican troops are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the deal to pause the Trump administration’s 25 percent tariffs on Mexican imports. ABC News’ Matt Rivers reports.

February 11, 2025

