Middle East braces as Israeli forces prepare for ground invasion

Capt. Netanel Afek, a reservist in the 969 battalion, joins ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman to break down the logistics of rescuing hostages in Gaza.

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live