We began at with the crisis in the Middle East Israel hit Gaza with air strikes over the weekend leveling the several buildings including the offices of Al-Jazeera and eighteen media outlets. Palestinian authorities say dozens were killed in the latest attacks are now Palestinians living in Israel are threatening to go on strike. In protest against Israel's government. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is there with the late. The overnight Israel city dropped over a hundred bombs on the densely populated Johnson. Targeting the Hamas tunnels that. Honeycomb that narrow strip of land and moments later the retaliation rockets fired into the air to iron dome interceptors blowing them out of the sky. Right above our heads. We ducked for cover. Just got to my car were lying. Human side of the road CU's Jerry Sloan and everybody that check for behind us also disappearing trying to hide recover. Israel defending need to get these airstrike on Gaza since the conflict began. 42 killed most of them civilian support and Palestinian health officials Israel saying its bombings which were leveled at least. Three buildings targeted the house of Hamas leader. It's unknown whether she was home at the time. But radio host and Thomas family once his wife and four of his children were killed and two badly wounded himself he was wheeled back today debris pile. Chasing their faces one last time the probable. Would you pray God's telling their team in Gaza that went before another missile struck bench he scream two was one. Get their children out of the building and miraculously his seven year old daughter pulled from the rubble. A line. Over the weekend another Israeli airstrike. Leveling the tower block housing many international news agencies including the associated press and Al-Jazeera English. They were given just an hour to a vacuuming. Israel's prime minister defending the structuring it's a perfectly legitimate target. Tensions were rising this video shows a moment of Palestinian driver rammed a group of police officers in this scene Jerusalem neighborhood. Where the eviction of six Palestinian families from their homes. It was one of the triggers for the outbreak of this conflict. Hamas launching over 3100 rockets at Israel at a rate. Five times higher than in any previous conflict. We give you a sense of what those rocket blasts can view the rocket landed about twenty yards away two floors down other families here. Was eating its Sabbath meal when the sirens sounded they've managed to spring to their bomb shelters just in. Some really scary economics backgammon joins me now live from just outside Gaza with mart Matt we're glad to see that you are safe. Howard people they are dealing with these just constant attacks. I think that they've settled into a sort of routine so when we were here and and the rockets. Fired overhead and you're really exploding right above us. It was over after a couple minutes and in the people which is ducked into cover over there there's a makeshift bomb shelter to sort of strolled out like. Nothing really avenue and we're not afraid. But it I don't think we can underestimate the degree to which this has affected Israeli society in general right. The majority of the population has been under those sirens has heard the rockets in the interceptors overhead. The country's basically been shut down for a week the international airport's been shut down Israeli air space. This has had a very significant impact on Israel not nearly as significant of course as it has on the Palestinians. You know we've seen dozens of buildings destroyed. 200 people killed. Over a thousand wounded so there is it a significant disparity. Any effect on daily life but I think it is around they've gotten used to this routine to some degree at least. I'm about sixteen rockets were fired from Gaza overnight that's down from hundreds over the past several nights. Could this be a sign that Israel strikes are weakening Hamas or and that the militants are starting to run low on ammo. That's really hard to know even you know it was hooked an Israeli military couple days ago they said that Hamas still has many thousands of rockets left that its arsenal. It's not nearly depleted. Maybe they have less desire maybe they're afraid because of the intensity of the ferocity of those airstrikes. A 160 playing two nights ago a 200 planes the other night now all that bombing we see off. Overnight last night it's really been intent so maybe they're trying to avoid being out and becoming targets themselves. We don't really know right now. All of our Hamas contacts are mostly underground they're not really talking to the press at this moment. Now which is understandable about trying to stay safe right now the UN also says got his own power plant. Is running out of fuel putting the area at risk of a black out I mean. How much worse can things get there right now. Miguel was get worse than they have been worse in years past. He Elliott and then previous conflicts there were many more dead about over 2000 dead more destruction in Gaza so we hope. That it doesn't get there but this issue of the power. He's a major concern we spoke to an Ngo couple of days ago already warned us this she said that Gaza's hospitals are going to run out of fuel and windows. Generators go down. It's going to be very very bad there remembered only about a few hours of electricity a day when things are going right. And now they're gonna have almost zero power citi's. Very scary and now more political ducking to cover that's a siren overhead probably gonna see some. Outgoing rockets coming right now all. Solidified what it'll back I write it Cyrix is because I got engaged in a place we will check back you. Here estimate that. 