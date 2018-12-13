Missing Canadians being held by China amid spat over tech exec's arrest

More
Both men are being detained by China's Ministry for State Security for allegedly "endangering national security."
0:29 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing Canadians being held by China amid spat over tech exec's arrest
We have to rising tensions with China a second Canadian man has been detained by the Chinese Government it's believed to be in retaliation for the arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Who's currently held in Vancouver awaiting extradition to the US. US accuses her of violating sanctions against Iran. President trump says he's willing to intervene if it paves the way for a better trade deal with China. Meanwhile Chinese hackers are now being blamed for the cyber attack against the Marriott hotel chain which compromised the personal data of 500000. People.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59793904,"title":"Missing Canadians being held by China amid spat over tech exec's arrest","duration":"0:29","description":"Both men are being detained by China's Ministry for State Security for allegedly \"endangering national security.\"","url":"/International/video/missing-canadians-held-china-amid-spat-tech-execs-59793904","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.