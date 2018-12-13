Transcript for Missing Canadians being held by China amid spat over tech exec's arrest

We have to rising tensions with China a second Canadian man has been detained by the Chinese Government it's believed to be in retaliation for the arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Who's currently held in Vancouver awaiting extradition to the US. US accuses her of violating sanctions against Iran. President trump says he's willing to intervene if it paves the way for a better trade deal with China. Meanwhile Chinese hackers are now being blamed for the cyber attack against the Marriott hotel chain which compromised the personal data of 500000. People.

