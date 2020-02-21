Transcript for Mom of bullied boy hopes viral video will raise awareness of dwarfism

It's every parents was not meant losing their babies and for me that's my reality every day that's what I have to prepay for the last. Because. Everything he's going through with his medical condition. The suicide attempts a very real and they put on on the stand that. I'm on top of that being an aboriginal boy with a disability it would announce them not to double edged sold you know discriminated against. On your race you know it's racism and then also discriminated against. Because of the disability side. It's it's extremely hot but it's also strengthening its bullet. Our whole family together strengthens us that's what a whole community to get us all night the whole soul stuck to people of the world. Together and helping write in my soul that he's sites. First priority. Is obviously his health and wellbeing. And we trying to keep him as protected as possible. You we've going public there and I present on the side. His safety and and health involving Illinois office priority their whites many people suffering in silence. And my hot guys out vice failings that have already lost their children to bullying that they might too many and it's something that needs to be addressed. It's an international process and at the moms urgent attention.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.