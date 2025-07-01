Mom of Israeli hostage: 'I need him to come home'

Idit Ohel's son, Alon, who's been held by Hamas in Gaza for more than 630 days, says President Donald Trump is prioritizing the release of her son.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live