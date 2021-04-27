‘A moment of peril:’ World braces for Russia-Ukraine conflict

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned the U.N. Security Council that the situation along the Russia-Ukraine border is not improving, and that war could be coming to Eastern Europe.

