‘The monarchy is relevant to our times,’ says Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Bristol Peaches Golding says King Charles will continue to work on promoting diversity within the institution.

May 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live