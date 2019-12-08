Transcript for Mosque shooting in Norway, 1 injured

A frightening story out of Norway as Muslims around the world we're celebrating a major Islamic holiday. A 21 year old man entered a mosque near Oslo and opened fire before an older man pinned him down and thankfully. No one was killed in the attack I want to bring in James Longman and our London bureau. James good to see you I'm a. Yet committee obscenity terrifying full all concerned and actually. When seeing the first images of this young man this 21 year olds you mentioned that in court today for a hearing. Actually extraordinarily he seems to have been pretty badly beaten optical two black eyes pop marks all over his face scratches on his neck. It's unclear how he got these injuries but he seemed pretty pleased himself use mining photographers but. That's re wind a little bit to what happened on south and ale to name when he is alleged to have gone to the Al little mosque which is a mosque just outside of hall's lead the council all of Norway. With a number of weapons were told one eyewitness told local news that they sold to shop com type weapons on him during a helmet. He burst into this mosque but was almost immediately. Brought to the ground by a wash but 65 year old. Pakistani man a forma. Air force officer brought into the ground took his gums all fit in pinned in that waiting for or far ceased to come. To the scene he was and everybody did and not I'm altercation but thankfully nothing like life threatening. But when authorities Dade's. What counter this individual was is being blamed by the way. Likely as fit it mom's house. When they went to his home they found to the ball the only seventeen year old Elena turned out to be his stepsister so we'll authorities are charging him with hum death. But they say if paid in court today looking very happy with himself the prosecute his all. Trying to get an extension to his custody time want to keep nap before week's want to make sure lead allowed access to the media. During his time in a prison because. There is some suggestion that this man. How does. Right wing tendencies he had been posting online and local media's been talking about how he'd made a specific post on a forum. About the attacks in March that took place in Christ judgment amount went into two mosques that have been killed over fifty people little remember about that was a an extraordinarily sad event this man seems to have made a reference to that has anti immigrant anti Muslim sentiments. And so dot seems to have been his motive on this occasion. We'll see set me what happens in the trial but. Thankfully this wasn't any worse than thanks to our brave the brave actions of that individual who pinned into the ground. Yet unbelievable in the following you know just how is the community responding to all of this. Shock and sadness I think is a fairly obvious that there's about 200000. People Muslim people who live in nowhere population about five million so it is a sizable. Minority the next saying to the authorities in Norway looked into a cultural street feel safe in this place there is an uptake of anti immigrant and anti Muslim sentiment in that country the authorities are put out they've ordered police to. Dogs on guards out mosques throughout calls is not something that usually see in Norway because apiece on usually armed assault rifles for example. Also a tightly bound in not countries that it does feel like a safe place although the time but the Muslim community certainly all skiing. That authorities remain extra vigilant about men. All right James long and right there in London thank you so much for the update.

