Mountain deck covered with 'lovebugs' in South Korea

Swarms of “lovebugs” are back in South Korea, blanketing a mountain peak, entering houses and sticking to car windows.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live