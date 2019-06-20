Mountainside yoga, World Cup soccer goal, cuckoo chicks: World in Photos

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:48 | 06/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mountainside yoga, World Cup soccer goal, cuckoo chicks: World in Photos
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63839398","title":"Mountainside yoga, World Cup soccer goal, cuckoo chicks: World in Photos","url":"/International/video/mountainside-yoga-world-cup-soccer-goal-cuckoo-chicks-63839398"}