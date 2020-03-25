Movie lover builds mini-theater out of cardboard

More
With movie theaters closed across China for much of the past two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this movie lover created his own miniature theater out of cardboard.
3:00 | 03/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Movie lover builds mini-theater out of cardboard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"With movie theaters closed across China for much of the past two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this movie lover created his own miniature theater out of cardboard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69800209","title":"Movie lover builds mini-theater out of cardboard","url":"/International/video/movie-lover-builds-mini-theater-cardboard-69800209"}