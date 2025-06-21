Multiple B-2 stealth bombers head to Guam, sources say

Multiple B-2 stealth bombers were headed to Guam Saturday, according to two sources familiar with their movements. At this point, the U.S. aircraft have no orders beyond that, the sources said.

June 21, 2025

