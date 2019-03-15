Multiple people killed in mass shooting at New Zealand mosques

Authorities said a "significant" amount of people were killed in two shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, March 15, 2019.
1:11 | 03/15/19

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Authorities said a \"significant\" amount of people were killed in two shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, March 15, 2019. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"61703431","title":"Multiple people killed in mass shooting at New Zealand mosques","url":"/International/video/multiple-people-killed-mass-shooting-zealand-mosques-61703431"}