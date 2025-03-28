Myanmar-Thailand earthquake: More than 150 dead, hundreds injured

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled much of Southeast Asia on Friday, flattening skyscrapers and leaving more than 150 people dead from Myanmar to Thailand.

March 28, 2025

