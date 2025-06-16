Netanyahu dismisses report that Iran wants to end fighting and negotiate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a report that said Iran has been signaling that it wants to end hostilities and resume talks about its nuclear programs.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live