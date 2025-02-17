Netanyahu meets with his cabinet to discuss phase 2 of Hamas ceasefire deal

The meeting comes after the Israeli prime minister said he met with President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to “speed up the process.” ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live