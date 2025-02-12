Netanyahu warns 'ceasefire will be terminated' if Hamas doesn't free hostages

The Israeli prime minister's statement comes after President Donald Trump warned that "all hell is going to break out" unless Hamas releases all remaining hostages from Gaza by Saturday.

February 12, 2025

